Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.73.

TSE:ESI opened at C$1.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$179.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$3.07.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$156.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.3852223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

