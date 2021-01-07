Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $232.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $127.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.12.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $203.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 158.89, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $210.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 245.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 206.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.