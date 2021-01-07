Engie’s (ENGIY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENGIY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ENGIY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,810. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

