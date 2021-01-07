Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENGIY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 106,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

