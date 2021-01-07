Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $357,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 974,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,928,934.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 146,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

