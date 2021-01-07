Energi (NRG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.33 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Energi has a total market cap of $53.35 million and $3.33 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00110080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00448542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00224380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00055713 BTC.

About Energi

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,428,499 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.