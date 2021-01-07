Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of ENIA stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.21.
Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.67%.
Enel Américas Company Profile
Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.
