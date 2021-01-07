Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 202.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,774 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth approximately $7,186,000. Ashmore Group plc lifted its stake in Enel Américas by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 2,006,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,927 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Américas by 30.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

