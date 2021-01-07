Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s Branded Pharmaceuticals business maintains the momentum. Moreover, the Sterile Injectables segment performed better than estimates, driven by both favorable customer purchasing patterns and a higher underlying utilization of certain critical-care products. The FDA approval of Qwo for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks is a significant boost to the company, which will help generate a new revenue stream. Meanwhile, the recent BioSpecifics acquisition is a positive as this will enable the company to reap benefits through additional investments in the growth trajectory of Xiaflex and Qwo. Concurrently, Endo initiated several strategic actions to optimize its operations. However, the generics business persists to be weak due to competitive and pricing pressure. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Endo International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Endo International by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.