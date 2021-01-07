Emily Luisa Hill Sells 288 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $17,962.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,870.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.92. 496,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,316. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.