Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.17

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.17 and last traded at $82.07, with a volume of 2435563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.03.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

