Electroneum Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $53.97 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,224,384,494 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.