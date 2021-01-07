Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Sets New 12-Month High at $908.00

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 908 ($11.86) and last traded at GBX 906 ($11.84), with a volume of 911370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870.50 ($11.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 845.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 734.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

In other Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total transaction of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

