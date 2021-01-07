Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 94.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOLO opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.81. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.62.

Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

