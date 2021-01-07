Elastos Price Up 38.7% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00005402 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $35.92 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

