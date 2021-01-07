Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $2,761,257.82 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82.
Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96.
- On Monday, November 2nd, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78.
Shares of ESTC opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
