Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $2,761,257.82 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96.

On Monday, November 2nd, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78.

Shares of ESTC opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

