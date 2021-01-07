EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 20.1%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares were up 20.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 2,281,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,757,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

EH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised EHang from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.31.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. Research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EHang stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

