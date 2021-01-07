EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised EHang from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut EHang from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

EH opened at $23.72 on Monday. EHang has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EHang will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

