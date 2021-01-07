Egretia (EGT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $1.38 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Egretia

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx, Kucoin, OKEx, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

