Edward Griese Sells 1,825 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $143,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Griese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Edward Griese sold 519 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $38,914.62.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 243,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

