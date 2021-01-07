Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDIT. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 127.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.