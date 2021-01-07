Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Shares Gap Up to $67.40

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.40, but opened at $70.00. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) shares last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 11,867 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The firm has a market cap of £142.33 million and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

Get Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)’s payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

In other Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) news, insider Robin Archibald bought 14,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) Company Profile (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.