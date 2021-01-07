Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$112.00 and last traded at C$112.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$110.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$105.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$628.94 million and a P/E ratio of -22.96.

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) (TSE:EVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

In other Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$95.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,074.50.

Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

