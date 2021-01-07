Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Argus

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $225.43 on Thursday. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,680,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $1,447,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ecolab by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.