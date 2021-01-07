EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 60.2% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $198,690.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00317860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.16 or 0.02793841 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012938 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

