Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECHO. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $754.87 million, a P/E ratio of 118.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.