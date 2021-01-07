ECC Price Up 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a market cap of $9.90 million and $2,941.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,549.01 or 0.99880649 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015930 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055617 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

