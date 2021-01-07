Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Up 26.7%

Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) rose 26.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 30,606,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 21,152,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

