East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of East West Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Steady increase in loan and deposit balances, and a robust organic growth strategy are likely to continue supporting financials in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, given a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, its capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. However, margins are likely to remain under pressure amid near-zero interest rates and this will likely hurt revenue growth to some extent in the near term. Additionally, deteriorating credit quality remains a major near-term concern and will likely hurt financials. Also, continued rise in expenses due to investments in technological advancements is a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EWBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

