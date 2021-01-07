East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Stock Price Down 11.8%

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM)’s share price dropped 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 1,247,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 949,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market cap of C$53.47 million and a PE ratio of -85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

About East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.