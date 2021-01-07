EagleX Trading 30.8% Higher This Week (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. EagleX has a total market cap of $12,629.06 and $376.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EagleX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00027443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00112037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.03 or 0.00486728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00237217 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016067 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.