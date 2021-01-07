Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares shot up 7.6% on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $125.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eagle Materials traded as high as $112.53 and last traded at $110.84. 974,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 639,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,620 shares of company stock worth $9,680,342. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

