Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,827. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,620 shares of company stock worth $9,680,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,623,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 44,985 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,808,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

