Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin Sells 2,208 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:EXP opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $112.53.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

