E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.90 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.03 ($10.63) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.62.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

