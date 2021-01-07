E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.90 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021 // Comments off

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.03 ($10.63) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.62.

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.