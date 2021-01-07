E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EONGY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.