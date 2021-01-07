DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get DZS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. DZS has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $342.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DZS by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DZS by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.