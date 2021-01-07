Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Duluth worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 442,467 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duluth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.