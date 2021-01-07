DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

