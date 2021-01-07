DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered DoorDash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

