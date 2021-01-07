DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash stock opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.