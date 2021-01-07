DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered DoorDash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

