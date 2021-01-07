DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of DASH opened at $140.01 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

