Donald Gayhardt Sells 15,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CURO Group alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $221,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23.

On Monday, December 7th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $126,750.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $130,650.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

CURO opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $535.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,191 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CURO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.