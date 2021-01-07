DomRaider Market Cap Tops $691,259.73 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One DomRaider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $691,259.73 and $24.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00301142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.02 or 0.02750239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DRT is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

