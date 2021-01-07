Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.74

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.74 and last traded at $114.71, with a volume of 105378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.97.
DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.
In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.
Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.