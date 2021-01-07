Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.74

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.74 and last traded at $114.71, with a volume of 105378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.97.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.