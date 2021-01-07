DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get DMC Global alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised DMC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded DMC Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.80.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $739.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $120,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 312,374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DMC Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 345,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.