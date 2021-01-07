DMarket (DMT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.79 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. DMarket has a market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00321030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.02850709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMT is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

