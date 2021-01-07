Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DISCK. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Discovery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $30.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 47.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Discovery by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Discovery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

