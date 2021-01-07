Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. The company’s high indebtedness is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, an improving ad market is a key catalyst. Management witnessed advertising momentum in markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Finland. Moreover, its expanding portfolio of original content is positive. Further, the increased monetization of digital streaming products and channel launches in several markets are expected to fuel international affiliate growth. Additionally, its strong free-cash flow-generating ability and resumption of share repurchase bode well for investors.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.63.

DISCA opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. Discovery has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

