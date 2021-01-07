Discover Financial Services (DFS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):

1/6/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $104.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/4/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

12/7/2020 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $97.55. 3,532,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,156. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $98.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $278,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,351 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

